Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / legislature / Public locked out of Legislature during lockdown (access required)

Public locked out of Legislature during lockdown (access required)

By: Julia Shumway May 8, 2020

Try attending a virtual city council meeting in one of Arizona’s metropolises or small towns, and chances are you’ll find a pretty good approximation of a local government gathering from the era before federal regulators discouraged meetings of 10 or more people.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

This Jan. 20, 2004, photo shows the Arizona State Prison Complex-Lewis in Buckeye, Arizona. A new report says locks failed for years at an Arizona prison and allowed for serious beatings of prisoners and guards, but Department of Corrections Director Charles Ryan failed to appreciate the seriousness of the problem until video of an assault was broadcast on television. (AP Photo/Tom Hood, File)

Corrections Department revamps restoration project, adds to costs (access required)

Arizona’s prison system is ditching its planned replacement for broken cell locks in favor of a different, cheaper type of lock.