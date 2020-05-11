Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Hobbs, Brnovich clash over Bolick’s address (access required)

Hobbs, Brnovich clash over Bolick’s address (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services May 11, 2020

Secretary of State Katie Hobbs wants the Arizona Supreme Court to rule that a Republican lawmaker seeking re-election violated state law by not listing her actual address on her nominating papers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Shawnna Bolick

Rep. Bolick to stay on ballot

The Arizona Supreme Court ruled that Rep. Shawnna Bolick violated state law when she did not disclose her real home address on petition sheets she personally circulated and submitted to the secretary of state, but they concluded there were enough valid signatures to put her name on the ballot.