Home / legislature / Democrats, Republicans adopt divergent campaign strategies amid pandemic (access required)

Democrats, Republicans adopt divergent campaign strategies amid pandemic (access required)

By: Julia Shumway June 26, 2020

Democratic legislative candidate Felicia French, who just returned from volunteering as a nurse on the Navajo Nation for a month, went back to a campaign that couldn’t look more different than the one she ran in 2018 or expected to run this year. Instead of traveling her vast legislative district to meet voters at their doorsteps, ...

