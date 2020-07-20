Quantcast
Q&A with Joe Ferguson (access required)

By: Arizona Capitol Times Staff July 20, 2020

When Gov. Doug Ducey extended his moratorium on most residential evictions until Oct. 31, it felt like an answer to Pima County Constable Joe Ferguson's prayers. But Ferguson, one of the people responsible for carrying out evictions, told the Arizona Capitol Times lawmakers and Ducey can do a lot more to help keep Arizona renters ...

