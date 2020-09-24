Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Definition of lobbyist key to survival of redistricting panel candidates (access required)

Definition of lobbyist key to survival of redistricting panel candidates (access required)

By: Dillon Rosenblatt September 24, 2020

  At least three applicants for the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission could be on the chopping block depending on the Attorney General’s definition of “paid lobbyist.” During the full-day meeting of the Commission on Appellate Court Appointments on September 17, the topic of paid lobbyist came up for a handful of the IRC applicants. Some did not ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

In this Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, a person drops applications for mail-in-ballots into a mail box. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

County has plans to count ballots if COVID strikes staff (access required)

The state’s largest county has a plan to keep tabulating ballots if the Elections Department gets hit with an outbreak of COVID-19 before the November 3 election.