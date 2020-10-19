Quantcast
Trump goes after Fauci, tries to buck up his campaign team (access required)

By: The Associated Press October 19, 2020

President Donald Trump came out swinging Monday against Dr. Anthony Fauci, the press and polls that show him trailing Democrat Joe Biden in key battleground states in a disjointed closing message two weeks out from Election Day. On the third day of a western campaign swing, Trump was facing intense pressure to turn around his campaign, ...

