Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / Bowers picks first Republican IRC member (access required)

Bowers picks first Republican IRC member (access required)

By: Dillon Rosenblatt October 22, 2020

House Speaker Rusty Bowers picked David Mehl, a Republican out of Pima County, as the first member of the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

redistricting-620

Flower shop owner hopes to chair IRC (access required)

House Speaker Rusty Bowers picked David Mehl, a Republican out of Pima County, as the first member of the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission. Complete access ...