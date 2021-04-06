Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion / Commentary / Let’s fully fund gifted education and unleash excellence in Arizona (access required)

Let’s fully fund gifted education and unleash excellence in Arizona (access required)

By: Guest Opinion April 6, 2021

By funding universal screening statewide, Arizona will become a national leader in systemically setting the table for identifying and nurturing brilliance. The global pandemic, the future of work, and our society’s longing for more leaders and innovators have created the perfect moment for the Arizona Legislature to fully and permanently fund the gifted programming mandate. It is time for Arizona to lead in no longer leaving genius on the table.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Blue flashing sirens of police car during the roadblock in the city

Let’s end the cycle of violence, rethink public safety

Addressing public safety is urgent for communities throughout the state that experience loss, violence, and trauma every day. These are communities that have been left behind by the current system.

/* code for tag simpli.fi */