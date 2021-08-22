Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion / Commentary / Take tech industry from political crosshairs (access required)

Take tech industry from political crosshairs (access required)

By: Guest Opinion August 22, 2021

Congress has a host of pressing issues on its plate right now, including rising Covid cases, economic recovery, growing political tensions, and racial equality — not to mention the literally life-threatening climate crisis. Spending valuable legislative energy attacking companies that have brought convenience, safety, and economic growth to our nation is ill-advised and needs to stop.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Luke Kenley

Adult high school breaks cycle of poverty

There’s no reason why Arizona can’t experience similar success with The Excel Center model. Like Indiana, there are more than 720,000 Arizona adults who deserve the same chance to complete their high school education.

/* code for tag simpli.fi */