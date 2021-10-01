Drop them out the window

Especially since the Texas anti-abortion law was allowed to stand by the U.S. Supreme Court, women of childbearing age need to be acutely aware that they may lose their right to control their own body. They may be forced to give birth even if they were raped or the pregnancy will damage their health, their life, or their future. Ending legal abortion won’t end abortions; it will only ensure that more women are harmed or die obtaining abortions and more unwanted children are born.

I do not for one milli-second believe that a zygote is a person worthy of full constitutional rights though that is what the legislators apparently think or at least say. That’s a cover for the real purpose of the prohibition which is to control women. But arguing about whether life begins at conception is like arguing about how many angels can dance on the head of a pin. It’s a matter of dogma not science so the believers cannot be dissuaded. For the sake of argument, let’s indulge their belief.

As Judith Jarvis Thomson, philosopher at MIT, argued in 1971, even if that is true, must women donate the use of their body parts for the potential life of a zygote? If I am the only person who has a kidney match for a patient with end stage renal failure, am I obligated to give that person one of my kidneys? No, I am not, neither by law nor by religious belief. I can volunteer to do so, but I cannot be forced. Does it matter if that person in end stage renal failure is an alcoholic who brought it on himself or a 6-year-old born with some genetic defect? No, it does not. I matter. I control my body. I make the decision.

If I am the only person who has a bone marrow match for a patient with leukemia, am I obligated to give that person my bone marrow? No, I am not, neither by law nor by religious belief. I can volunteer to do so, but I cannot be forced. Does it matter if that person with leukemia is 94-years-old or an 8-year-old as was my first cousin who died? No, it does not.

By law, I cannot even be forced to give blood to someone who desperately needs my rare type. Once again, it does not matter if that person needs it because they contracted a disease while doctoring children in a war zone or stuck themselves with a dirty needle while shooting up with meth. It is my choice whether to let my body be used even though it would save the life of another living person.

Contrary to law and most religious belief, women in Texas are told they must allow the zygote to use their body for nine months regardless of the impact on the woman or the outcome for the zygote. Why are the rules different? Approximately 25% of all pregnancies result in miscarriage so it is very possible the zygote won’t live anyhow. Allowing the zygote to use my body may result in short-term and long-term health consequences to me much more serious than a blood donation and more deadly than a kidney transplant. In addition to health consequences, other consequences exist as well – loss of a marriage, loss of a job, loss of an education, falling into poverty etc.

Are the rules different because the zygote was innocent? So was the 6-year-old who needs a kidney. Is it because the zygote has committed no sin? Neither had the 8-year-old who died of leukemia. Is it because the zygote could grow up to be a good person? So was the doctor serving children in a war zone. Is it because the zygote did not ask to be created? None of us do. You still can’t force me to give up my kidney or blood or bone marrow or any other part of my body to a living person. So why can you force me to give up my uterus to a zygote who cannot live on its own?

No biological or religious or philosophical or scientific reason exists. The only reason is to control women. It has nothing to do with reverence for life. If you cared about life, you would ban assault rifles and the death penalty; you would leave water in the desert and fund maternal health care. Thomson suggested a thought experiment. Put a fertilized egg in a petri dish and hold the dish out the window of a 12-story building. In the other hand, hold a six-month old baby. Drop them. If you can only catch one of them, which one do you catch?

Hold the fertilized egg in the petri dish out the window again but in the other hand, hold a living woman. Drop them. If you can only save one, most of us would catch the woman. But those seeking to eliminate abortion, would let the living human die to save a potential human. The perpetrators care nothing about the woman’s life nor the life of the child once born. They refuse to fund prenatal care, maternity care, postnatal care, child care, medical care, early education, housing, or food. It’s not reverence for life that is motivating these actions; it’s reverence for power.

Dianne Post is the Arizona NOW State Coordinator for Political Action.