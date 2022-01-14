Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Camryn Sanchez Arizona Capitol Times January 14, 2022

Senator Rebecca Rios expresses her frustration with the governor and Republican legislators entering her second session as minority leader and is dismayed that Arizona remains in the throes of a pandemic that began in 2020. Although Rios and Senate President Karen Fann will both prioritize water infrastructure and homelessness, Rios says she does not know ...

