Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Appeals Court says Legislature not exempt from open meeting law (access required)

Appeals Court says Legislature not exempt from open meeting law (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services February 15, 2022

  State lawmakers can't ignore open meeting laws based on their claims that the law does not apply to them, the Arizona Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday.  In a split decision, the three-judge panel rejected arguments by attorneys for the legislature that they get to set their own rules. Appellate Judge Jennifer Campbell, writing for the majority, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Senate OKs 15-week abortion limits (access required)

  State lawmakers can't ignore open meeting laws based on their claims that the law does not apply to them, the Arizona Court of Appeals ...

/* code for tag simpli.fi */