PRESIDENT

MARK-TAYLOR COMPANIES

Nearly two decades ago, John Carlson was pursuing work in electrical engineering. During his job search, he accepted an opportunity to work as a leasing consultant at his Mark-Taylor apartment community. That decision launched his career, leading him to his role as president of Mark-Taylor, Arizona’s and Nevada’s leading developer, owner and investment manager of luxury multifamily housing communities. Today, he directs Mark-Taylor’s strategy and oversees their portfolio of more than 22,000 units, housing 35,000-plus residents.

Mark-Taylor has grown to its largest size in company history since Carlson became president in 2016, while increasing employee engagement. Carlson credits the company’s success to its exceptional people and authentic and ambitious culture. Mark-Taylor has been honored as Ranking Arizona’s #1 Multifamily Management Company since 2012, Phoenix Business Journal’s “Best Place to Work” since 2019, and The Arizona Republic’s Arizona’s Top Companies to Work For since 2018.