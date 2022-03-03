Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Ducey condemns antisemitism, not Rogers (access required)

Ducey condemns antisemitism, not Rogers (access required)

By: Nick Phillips March 3, 2022

On Wednesday, Gov. Doug Ducey once again condemned racism and antisemitism “in all of their forms,” but refused to specifically condemn Wendy Rogers, R-Flagstaff, the state senator who was censured on Tuesday after making antisemitic comments, praising white nationalists and saying her political enemies should hang from gallows. The governor kicked off the day on Mike ...

Issue:

