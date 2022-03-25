Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion / Commentary / Online, hybrid learning part of education evolution (access required)

Online, hybrid learning part of education evolution (access required)

By: Guest Opinion March 25, 2022

If the past three decades have taught us nothing else, it’s that Arizonans are hungry for more options in education, greater flexibility and learning better tailored to the needs of students. The explosion of online and hybrid learning is part of that evolution. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Health care industry is critical infrastructure

We must do everything we can to create a statewide workforce program that addresses health professional shortages to meet the state’s health care needs and continues to provide high-wage and quality jobs for Arizonans. HB 2691 can be a part of the solution. 

/* code for tag simpli.fi */