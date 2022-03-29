Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Bill for police probe bureau gets OK (access required)

Bill for police probe bureau gets OK (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services March 29, 2022

A Senate panel unanimously approved plans Tuesday to set up a special division within the Department of Public Safety to investigate police use of force despite concerns by some that it does not go far enough to ensure a true independent review.

