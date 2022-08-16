Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Arizona faces more water cuts under stepped-up Colorado River shortage  (access required)

By: Nick Phillips Arizona Capitol Times August 16, 2022

Arizona will lose an additional 80,000 acre-feet from its federally allotted Colorado River water rights next year, on top of a 512,000 acre-foot reduction already in place this year. 
