Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / Brnovich doesn’t want to enforce police video law (access required)

Brnovich doesn’t want to enforce police video law (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services September 5, 2022

Attorney General Mark Brnovich won't defend a new law that makes it a crime to videotape police activity within 8 feet.
No tags for this post.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

vote, early voting, Mesnard, U.S. District Court, voter registration,

Groups ask judge to block new law that could end registration for voters who move (access required)

Groups involved with signing up people to vote are asking a federal judge to block a new law that could leave some who move with no registration at all.