PRESIDENT & CEO

TRUWEST CREDIT UNION

Alan Althouse has been with TruWest Credit Union for 18 years, six of those years serving as the president and CEO. He holds an Executive M.B.A. from Arizona State University. Alan has worked in the credit union movement since 1994. He has a passion for the credit union philosophy of people helping people, and for service to its member owners, its employees and the community. He loves writing, traveling and Arizona.

No tags for this post.