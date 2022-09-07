SOUTHWEST REGION PRESIDENT

ENTERPRISE BANK AND TRUST

Jeff Friesen is president, Southwest Region for Enterprise Bank & Trust. He is responsible for Enterprise’s commercial banking efforts in Phoenix, Las Vegas, San Diego and Albuquerque. Jeff previously served as the bank’s president of the Phoenix region for five years. He has been with Enterprise Bank & Trust—which is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri—for more than 10 years and he has more than 28 years of overall experience as a banker.

Jeff serves on the Governance Board for the bank’s community development entity Enterprise Financial CDE, LLC, which manages the bank’s New Markets Tax Credit allocation from the CDFI Fund of the U.S. Department of Treasury. As an expert in the specialty, Jeff advises on this program that provides critical financing for community development projects and qualified businesses located in low-income and underserved communities. In the last four years, loans and deposits have nearly tripled under Jeff’s leadership. In 2021, Enterprise’s Phoenix market nearly doubled its portfolio growth compared to 2020 in the commercial real estate, construction and commercial and industrial segments. Enterprise’s growth in the Phoenix market is attributable to Jeff’s leadership of his growing team, and relationships developed within the Phoenix business community.

