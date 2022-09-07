PRESIDENT AND PHOENIX BANKING DIRECTOR

BELL BANK

Kyle Kennedy brings nearly three decades of experience in the Arizona banking community to his position at Bell Bank, where he’s working to grow the company’s presence in the Southwest. During his career, he has specialized in the areas of commercial and industrial lending, as well as treasury management, small business banking and private banking.

Kyle is a lifelong Arizonan and a graduate of the University of Arizona, as well as the Pacific Coast Banking School at the University of Washington. Outside of work, he stays involved in the community and has served on the boards of the Tempe YMCA, Chrysalis, Peoria Diamond Club and Trout Camp (New Pathways for Youth) and chaired the CoBiz Financial BizBash. Kyle and his wife, Nickie, have three children and reside in north Phoenix.

No tags for this post.