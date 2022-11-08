Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / Hobbs leads Lake in gubernatorial race, early results reveal (access required)

Hobbs leads Lake in gubernatorial race, early results reveal (access required)

By: Nick Phillips Arizona Capitol Times November 8, 2022

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Katie Hobbs held a lead over Republican challenger Kari Lake 56.9% to 43.1% when initial election results were posted Tuesday night. 
Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Finchem, Fontes, secretary of state, election, Trump, Biden, insurrection, Jan. 6, U.S. Capitol, election, ballots, results, Trump

Fontes ahead of Finchem, early election results reveal (access required)

Democratic Secretary of State candidate Adrian Fontes held a lead over Republican nominee Rep. Mark Finchem, R-Oro Valley, when initial election results were published on Tuesday night, 59.4% to 40.6%. 