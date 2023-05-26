fbpx

May 26, 2023

shuish//May 26, 2023

Home>DIGITAL EDITION>

May 26, 2023

May 26, 2023

shuish//May 26, 2023

<

Related Content

May 19, 2023

May 19, 2023

May 12, 2023

May 12, 2023

May 5, 2023

May 5, 2023

April 28, 2023

﻿

April 28, 2023

April 21, 2023

April 21, 2023

April 14, 2023

April 14, 2023

Featured News

water cutbacks, Arizona

Arizona gets hit hardest in Colorado River plan

25/5/2023
LD26, candidates, Maricopa County, House, Senate

Maricopa County officials hope to fill vacant House seat before Legislature reco[...]

24/5/2023
transgender girls sports, Horne, AIA, UA

Former US swimming star, Horne voice concerns about transgender sports participa[...]

24/5/2023
Lake, appeal, governor, Hobbs, election

Lake says she will appeal judge’s ruling confirming she lost election

23/5/2023
water deal, Arizona, drought, Colorado River

Arizona, California, Nevada reach agreement on Colorado River water conservation[...]

22/5/2023

Recent News

Legislature

Covid, Senate panel, Shamp, Will Humble

Conservative panelists claim government lied during Covid committee meeting

25/5/2023
court, trial, Hobbs, commission

Senate committee votes to hold Hobbs’ nominee to trial court commission

25/5/2023
LD26, candidates, Maricopa County, House, Senate

Maricopa County officials hope to fill vacant House seat before Legislature reco[...]

24/5/2023
Hobbs, vetoes

Hobbs vetoes mainly partisan bills, draws ire for nixing elections legislation 

24/5/2023
Rio Verde, Hobbs, Griffin, veto, Scottsdale

Hobbs vetoes proposal to resume Scottsdale water services to Rio Verde 

22/5/2023