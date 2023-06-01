Keeping Arizona roads safe: The importance of vetoing SB1234

The veto of Senate Bill 1234, a piece of legislation that sought to prohibit the use of traffic cameras in Arizona, marks an important moment for safety on our roads. The decision to veto this bill sends a clear message about the value of these devices in ensuring the well-being of everyone who uses our state’s thoroughfares.

Traffic enforcement cameras serve a critical role in moderating and controlling driver behavior. They act as an omnipresent force, subtly reminding drivers to follow the rules of the road. When motorists know that a camera is watching, they are more likely to adhere to traffic laws, leading to safer and more orderly roads.

The efficacy of traffic cameras extends beyond the immediate location they cover. This ‘spillover’ effect creates an atmosphere of orderliness and discipline on the roads. Drivers, knowing they could be under surveillance, will instinctively be more conscious of their driving habits even in areas without visible cameras.

Notably, the use of traffic cameras isn’t about penalizing drivers, but about fostering a culture of responsible driving and respect for traffic laws. They make our roads less hazardous and more predictable, reducing the frequency of accidents and the injuries that often come with them.

The integration of traffic cameras into our road safety strategy also significantly increases the efficiency of our police force. By delegating traffic enforcement to automated systems, our law enforcement officers can be freed to attend to more pressing matters, or those that require a more human touch.

The automated nature of these devices ensures round-the-clock traffic regulation, beyond what would be practically possible with police officers alone. This not only saves the state the cost of manpower but also leads to more comprehensive traffic law enforcement.

We applaud Gov. Katie Hobbs for vetoing SB 1234. It is a testament to our shared commitment to making Arizona’s roads as safe as they can possibly be. It is also a recognition of the benefits that traffic cameras bring to our state – from creating safer driving conditions to improving the efficiency of our police force. With this decision, Arizona takes a firm stand in preserving the integrity of our roadways and the safety of all who travel upon them.

Rick Murray is the president and CEO of the Arizona Chapter National Safety Council.