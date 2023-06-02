Digital Edition//June 2, 2023
June 2, 2023
October sine die rumor spreads through capitol
1/6/2023
More GOP PCs are censuring their lawmakers
1/6/2023
Senate panel rejects former lawmaker over incendiary politics
1/6/2023
Court paves way for expunging records for those selling small amounts of marijua[...]
31/5/2023
Mayes sues several major companies for producing, selling ‘forever chemica[...]
29/5/2023
Ex-teacher faces possible prison for threatening Rogers
31/5/2023
Ethics panel reviews complaint in Bible brouhaha
26/5/2023
Panelists make outrageous claims in conservative Covid committee
25/5/2023
Senate committee votes to hold Hobbs’ nominee to trial court commission
25/5/2023
Maricopa County officials hope to fill vacant House seat before Legislature reco[...]
24/5/2023