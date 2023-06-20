fbpx

TEST

shuish//June 20, 2023

Home>2006 Political Almanac>

TEST

TEST

shuish//June 20, 2023

Member OPT OUT Form

<

Related Content

State without a stately home — Why there’s no governor’s mansion in Arizona

No place like homeGeorgia’s governor lives in a 30-room Greek Rival-style mansion on 18 acres. Governor [...]

November 17, 2006

Jim Kolbe retires — ‘There’s no one party that has a lock on all the good ideas...

Eighth District Congressman Jim Kolbe is bringing down the curtain on a 22-year run representing southern Ariz[...]

November 17, 2006

Where’s my district&ne; – Legislative maps could change for 2008

Attorneys said they expect a state commission will appeal the latest court ruling that again overturns as unco[...]

November 17, 2006

GOP: Hayworth, others, swallowed up by ‘sour national environment’

Though U.S. Rep. J.D. Hayworth wanted every ballot counted in his losing bid for re-election, the National Rep[...]

November 17, 2006

Arizona’s McCain won’t decide about bid — yet

Republican U.S. Sen. John McCain edged closer to a 2008 White House run. The end of the congressional midterm [...]

November 17, 2006

Big ballot: ‘Arduous but the price of democracy’

With a novel-sized official voter guide and sample ballots the size of posters, Arizona voters had their work [...]

November 17, 2006

Featured News

per diem, lawmakers, Senate, House, Senate Democrats, Petersen, Toma

House, Senate diverge on per diem issue

20/6/2023
per diem, lawmakers

How much do lawmakers make for how much work?

15/6/2023

Kaiser cites putting ‘family first’ for resignation

14/6/2023
Prop 400, Livingston, Senate, House, light rail, transportation, freeways, Hobbs

Partisan tax extension plan poised for veto

13/6/2023
housing, Kaiser, Senate, League of Arizona Cities and Towns, Freedom Caucus, Nick Ponder, Sundareshan, Anna Hernandez

Final housing reform effort dies

13/6/2023

Recent News

Legislature

Hobbs vetoes bill to regulate renewable energy

19/6/2023

House censures Democrat who hid Capitol Bibles 

13/6/2023
tax cuts, House, income tax, Epstein, Sundareshan, Mesnard, Senate

House refuses to require individual income tax rates to be cut during surplus

12/6/2023
housing, Kaiser, Ponder, affordable homes, cities, towns

Kaiser, cities reach compromise on housing bills

8/6/2023
Rogers, sentencing, Brown

Ex-teacher sentenced to prison for making death threat against Rogers

6/6/2023