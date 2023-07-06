Bryan Jeffries is the Director of Deferred Compensation for the International Association of Fire Fighters. Prior to joining IAFF, Jeffries made a name for himself representing firefighters in Arizona as the president of the Professional Fire Fighters of Arizona. For eight years, Jeffries worked at the Capitol with legislators pushing for reform to laws impacting the health, compensation and labor rights of the firefighters he represented. Throughout the entirety of his impressive career, Jeffries has continued to serve his community as a paramedic, which he did for 27 years. Jeffries has been involved with numerous endeavors, including co-authoring the Arizona Fire Service Labor Management White Paper, brokering a multitude of “Meet and Confer” agreements throughout Arizona, consulting on numerous labor/management projects and speaking at various Fire Service leadership forums.