fbpx

July 7, 2023

Digital Edition//July 7, 2023

Home>DIGITAL EDITION>

July 7, 2023

July 7, 2023

Digital Edition//July 7, 2023

<

Related Content

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

June 23, 2023

June 23, 2023

June 16, 2023

June 16, 2023

June 9, 2023

June 9, 2023

June 2, 2023

June 2, 2023

May 26, 2023

May 26, 2023

Featured News

birth control, pharmacy, Hobbs

Women can obtain birth control pills from pharmacist starting this week with som[...]

5/7/2023
migrants, attorneys, border, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Arizona, Texas

Biden administration guaranteed attorney access for migrant screenings, most don[...]

3/7/2023
longest session, House, Senate, sine die

Legislature on track for longest session ever

30/6/2023
workforce, jobs, rural areas, Hobbs

Arizona to create ‘workforce accelerators’ to train residents in rur[...]

29/6/2023
birth control pills, pharmacists, Arizona

Pharmacists will be able to dispense birth control to women without prescription[...]

28/6/2023

Recent News

Legislature

Ukraine, Bliss, Nguyen, firearms, letter

Phoenix gun deal with Ukraine draws opposition 

6/7/2023
Cano, resignation, House, legislative vacancy

Cano resigns for graduate school at Harvard, creating fifth legislative vacancy [...]

5/7/2023
gender reassignment surgery, Hobbs, Senate Republicans

Senate Republicans’ estimates on number of employees seeking taxpayer-fund[...]

3/7/2023

Former lawmaker, former congressional candidate, party chair vie for LD2 seat

26/6/2023
manufacturing, Hobbs

New law raises cap on funds for infrastructure projects benefitting manufacturer[...]

20/6/2023