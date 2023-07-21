Digital Edition//July 21, 2023
July 21, 2023
Sign up for your daily digest of Arizona
Judge temporarily blocks law prohibiting transgender girls from playing on girls[...]
20/7/2023
Openings for wildlife will be installed in areas of U.S.-Mexico border wall
18/7/2023
Schools using 50-50 Dual Immersion Model to teach ELL not at risk of losing fund[...]
17/7/2023
Judge who denied Hamadeh’s motion for new trial explains decision
17/7/2023
Legislation to restrict individuals’ ability to videotape police hits dead[...]
14/7/2023
New Republican senator bashes Freedom Caucus
20/7/2023
Early look at 2024’s competitive legislative districts
20/7/2023
Legislature to consider off-highway vehicle issues and regulation
18/7/2023
Lawmaker raises concerns over Scottsdale shelter program
13/7/2023
Phoenix gun deal with Ukraine draws opposition
6/7/2023