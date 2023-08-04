Digital Edition//August 4, 2023
August 4, 2023
Prop. 400 compromise alters use of tax monies
3/8/2023
Lawmakers move successful tax extension over far-right opposition
2/8/2023
AZDOHS concludes former ADE employee is behind data leak of ESA families’ [...]
1/8/2023
ESA data breach prompts state Homeland Security investigation
28/7/2023
Grant addresses students’ mental health issues
27/7/2023
Legislative leaders increase intervening in court
4/8/2023
Lawmakers send bill to ban rental tax to Hobbs
1/8/2023
New Republican senator bashes Freedom Caucus
20/7/2023
Early look at 2024’s competitive legislative districts
20/7/2023
Legislature to consider off-highway vehicle issues and regulation
18/7/2023