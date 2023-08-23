fbpx

Arizona must shed light on Native American communities suffering in the shadows

By Flavio Bravo//August 23, 2023

Home>Opinion>Commentary>

Arizona must shed light on Native American communities suffering in the shadows

Arizona must shed light on Native American communities suffering in the shadows

By Flavio Bravo//August 23, 2023

There is a long lineage of exploiting Native American communities throughout American history. It is painful to see that legacy continue in Arizona and in increasing numbers since 2019.  

Bad actors are establishing illegitimate substance abuse treatment homes and facilities to entice Native Americans seeking rehabilitation, only to perpetuate the individual’s addiction while billing our state’s Medicaid system – robbing taxpayers and destroying communities in the process.  

Flavio Bravo

Many tribal communities lack the resources to provide adequate relief from substance dependency on their reservations. This makes Native Americans especially susceptible to bad actors who would prey on those most vulnerable individuals in need of care. This is not just a Medicaid fraud issue, but it also involves human trafficking.  

Individuals seeking rehabilitation who are ensnared in this Medicaid fraud scheme are lured with free housing, food, alcohol, or drugs. Once at the fraudulent sober living homes, victims are isolated from the outside world and cut off from their families, leaving loved ones searching for answers. At that point, victims are subjected to unrestricted substance abuse as well as physical and sexual violence. This has forced many individuals to make a harrowing escape in a desperate attempt to seek their freedom and preserve their life.  

I am grateful to see our state work to remedy this issue by closing some illegitimate sites of addiction therapy. Native American communities cannot afford for this issue to be put on the back burner in favor of less timely pursuits.  

Additionally, this matter deserves the full attention of our attorney general’s office to bring these bad actors to justice – and we’re grateful Mayes has responded accordingly. Gone are the days of AG Brnovich directing resources in the wrong direction, whether going after voting rights, technology companies, or any number of less important pursuits. And for that, we are all better off.   

Sen. Flavio Bravo represents Legislative District 26. 

o

Related Content

Protecting Arizona election officials crucial ahead of upcoming elections

Instead of politicizing our election offices, we need to work together to ensure Arizona’s election official[...]

August 23, 2023

Mingus Mountain: a sanctuary for trafficked children

“God’s Children Are Not For Sale”—But are they? Predation on children. Does this type of thing actuall[...]

August 23, 2023

Medicare Advantage makes health care accessible for seniors

Harvard’s study confirms the importance of Medicare Advantage for our most vulnerable populations. It is imp[...]

August 23, 2023

Presidential shenanigans nothing new to nation

All is fair in love, war and politics. But, despite the overwhelming historical ignorance of the modern media,[...]

August 17, 2023
Hamadeh, court, Mayes

Evicted: How our American Dream became an Arizona nightmare

For my wife and me, this isn’t about the money. It’s about principle. We want our home back. More than any[...]

August 16, 2023
energy bills, record heat, LIHEAP Arizona, Phoenix,

Clean energy, Arizonans’ resilience are keys to a better future

Resilience means adapting to changes and setbacks. I know the people of Arizona as resilient people. We’re g[...]

August 14, 2023

Featured News

Hobbs, county attorneys, abortion, Planned Parenthood,

Supreme Court will consider whether Arizona law prohibits most abortions

23/8/2023
DCS, removal, judges, flaw,

State discovers flaw in DCS system used to determine children’s removal fr[...]

21/8/2023
heat state of emergency, Hobbs

Hobbs declares heat state of emergency

11/8/2023
Proposition 400, light rail, Hobbs, Giles, Mesa, Phoenix

Hobbs, mayors celebrate Prop 400 compromise 

11/8/2023
ballots, Cochise County, Stevens, elections

County tailors ballot project to politically connected firm 

10/8/2023

Recent News

Legislature

dispatchers, PTSD, 911, Hernandez

New law extends counseling for those helping people in crisis

23/8/2023
Ukraine, Phoenix City Council, Bliss, Nguyen

Republican legislators file complaint requesting AG investigate Phoenix’s fire[...]

21/8/2023

Petersen threatens lawsuit if state elections manual not revised

15/8/2023
social media, Hobbs, investigation, Twitter, Facebook

House panel to examine Hobbs’ social media conduct as Secretary of State 

11/8/2023

Finchem, Kern, Gosar must pay former minority leader’s legal fees

10/8/2023