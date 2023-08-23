Arizona must shed light on Native American communities suffering in the shadows

There is a long lineage of exploiting Native American communities throughout American history. It is painful to see that legacy continue in Arizona and in increasing numbers since 2019.

Bad actors are establishing illegitimate substance abuse treatment homes and facilities to entice Native Americans seeking rehabilitation, only to perpetuate the individual’s addiction while billing our state’s Medicaid system – robbing taxpayers and destroying communities in the process.

Many tribal communities lack the resources to provide adequate relief from substance dependency on their reservations. This makes Native Americans especially susceptible to bad actors who would prey on those most vulnerable individuals in need of care. This is not just a Medicaid fraud issue, but it also involves human trafficking.

Individuals seeking rehabilitation who are ensnared in this Medicaid fraud scheme are lured with free housing, food, alcohol, or drugs. Once at the fraudulent sober living homes, victims are isolated from the outside world and cut off from their families, leaving loved ones searching for answers. At that point, victims are subjected to unrestricted substance abuse as well as physical and sexual violence. This has forced many individuals to make a harrowing escape in a desperate attempt to seek their freedom and preserve their life.

I am grateful to see our state work to remedy this issue by closing some illegitimate sites of addiction therapy. Native American communities cannot afford for this issue to be put on the back burner in favor of less timely pursuits.

Additionally, this matter deserves the full attention of our attorney general’s office to bring these bad actors to justice – and we’re grateful Mayes has responded accordingly. Gone are the days of AG Brnovich directing resources in the wrong direction, whether going after voting rights, technology companies, or any number of less important pursuits. And for that, we are all better off.

Sen. Flavio Bravo represents Legislative District 26.