Reach out and work together with a kind heart

As an outreach director and person of the Jewish faith, I support building bridges with ALL diverse communities. Putting into legislation what should be in everyone’s heart is an unconscionable hypocrisy.

Each individual is responsible for his or her own actions. Having respect, understanding, empathy, and kindness towards our fellow man does not need to be put into a document.

Living by the “Golden Rules” should be how we live our lives. In today’s world, racism, hate, or any type of discrimination against an individual or group should NEVER be tolerated or accepted. “You are judged by what you do, not what you say!

Shame on those who preach the Bible one day and stab their neighbor in the back less than 24 hours later. This is happening much too frequently with no consequence for the perpetrator’s behavior. Isn’t it time to look into your mirror and ask, “what are you doing to make this world a better place”?

Sadly, too many of you will not listen, work amicably with others, or find solutions that will make all lives better.

Power, greed, selfishness, and intolerance seems to be the goal of government today.

It is so much easier to reach out and work together when you have a kind heart and caring attitude.

Why not try to be a better person in all you do!