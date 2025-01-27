fbpx

Reach out and work together with a kind heart

By Joanie Rose, Guest Commentary //January 27, 2025//[read_meter]

Home>Commentary>

Reach out and work together with a kind heart

Photo by Unsplash

Reach out and work together with a kind heart

By Joanie Rose, Guest Commentary //January 27, 2025//[read_meter]

As an outreach director and person of the Jewish faith, I support building bridges with ALL diverse communities. Putting into legislation what should be in everyone’s heart is an unconscionable hypocrisy.

schools, overrides, bond elections, K-12, vouchers, vote, elections, Scottsdale Unified School District
Joanie Rose

Each individual is responsible for his or her own actions. Having respect, understanding, empathy, and kindness towards our fellow man does not need to be put into a document.

Living by the “Golden Rules” should be how we live our lives.  In today’s world,  racism, hate, or any type of discrimination against an individual or group should NEVER be tolerated or accepted.  “You are judged by what you do, not what you say!

Shame on those who preach the Bible one day and stab their neighbor in the back less than 24 hours later. This is happening much too frequently with no consequence for the perpetrator’s behavior.  Isn’t it time to look into your mirror and ask, “what are you doing to make this world a better place”?  

Sadly,  too many of you will not listen, work amicably with others, or find solutions that will make all lives better.  

Power, greed, selfishness, and intolerance seems to be the goal of government today.  

It is so much easier to reach out and work together when you have a kind heart and caring attitude.  

Why not try to be a better person in all you do!

No tags for this post.

Related Content

Get serious about reaching the state education attainment goal

We need more than merely replacing budget cuts of the past. What’s needed in Arizona today is leadership —[...]

January 22, 2025

Addressing Arizona’s water supply challenges requires common sense, fairness

The governor and her state agency have acted unlawfully to prevent affordable housing from being built in Ariz[...]

January 22, 2025

Time for leaders to stand with women again in Arizona, support HB2062

HB 2062 would legally define sex-based words and help to ensure Arizonan women, like Natalie, have access to s[...]

January 21, 2025

Legislature should resist new health care mandates and embrace reforms

We encourage lawmakers to take a thoughtful look at all legislation that will directly impact the health care [...]

January 21, 2025

Arizona’s looming wildfire threat: a call for immediate action

The time for studies, committees, and deliberation has passed. Arizona needs immediate, concrete action to pro[...]

January 20, 2025
Education classroom

Schools need more funding, not misplaced blame on administration

It is time to prioritize sustainable education funding that supports every aspect of our schools. Prop. 123 is[...]

January 17, 2025

Subscribe

Get our free e-alerts & breaking news notifications!

Recent News

You don't have credit card details available. You will be redirected to update payment method page. Click OK to continue.