Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Arizona Supreme Court hears appeal in murder case with deadlocked jury

Jayvyn Brantley, Guest Contributor//October 21, 2025//

Home>courts>

Arizona Supreme Court hears appeal in murder case with deadlocked jury

(Deposit Photos)

Arizona Supreme Court hears appeal in murder case with deadlocked jury

Jayvyn Brantley, Guest Contributor//October 21, 2025//

Key Points:
  • Arizona Supreme Court hears appeal in Luis Medina case
  • Medina charged with child abuse and first-degree murder
  • The Arizona Supreme Court has taken the case under advisement

In pushing to dismiss his case, the legal defense of alleged murderer Luis Medina is arguing that a retrial would be a violation of his client’s constitutional rights. Medina’s fate now hangs on new deliberations by the Arizona Supreme Court over whether his initial trial was justifiably dismissed after the jury reached a deadlock. 

The case against Medina started in Feb. 2020, when he was arrested and charged with child abuse and first-degree murder of 1-year-old Sophie Bojorquez. The Department of Child Safety never received any prior reports involving Sophie Bojorquez or Luis Medina.A little more background on the case here – one or two sentences

Medina’s trial started in Jan. 2025, despite being in custody since Feb. 2020. It lasted 15 days. 

The jury for this case had a big problem; they were unset on a verdict. The jury was seven to five in favor of not guilty on both counts of child abuse and first-degree murder, according to court documents. 

The failure of the jury to come to a conclusion created a deadlock, which prompted the judge to declare a mistrial at the State’s request. His retrial was then set for Sept. 2025. 

Soon after, Medina’s legal team took action by claiming the retrial was without sufficient justification and violated Medina’s Fifth Amendment rights. The judge denied the motion on June 23, 2025. 

Now, Medina wants a higher-court to step in before the retrial. Medina claims there were no indications of “manifest necessity.” Manifest necessity is a doctrine that allows a Judge to declare a mistrial due to extraordinary circumstances. He also claims the jury was not-fully deadlocked and could have still reached a verdict if given more time. 

Medina’s legal team represented him on Oct. 8, 2025 at the Arizona Supreme Court. 

Defense Attorney John Gattermeyer argued that a retrial would violate Medina’s constitutional rights, specifically double jeopardy.. The double jeopardy clause protects defendants from being tried twice for the same crime. 

Gattermeyer claimed the court failed to find manifest necessity and did not follow Arizona’s procedures for determining a true deadlock. 

“There was no manifest necessity here. The court made no inquiry, no effort to see if the jury could continue. That is not what the law requires,” Gattermeyer said. 

Gattermeyer compared Medina v. State trial closely to Gusler v. Wilkinson, a case that resembled closely with an improperly declared mistrial.

“This is the same mistake, the court did not question the jurors or give the impasse instruction. It simply stopped the trial at the State’s request,” Gattermeyer said. 

Jordan Smith, a prosecutor representing the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, argued the trial judge acted properly in calling for a retrial, and the jury made it clear that they could not agree. 

“The note said they were at a standstill. After three days of deliberation following 15 days of trial, that is a clear deadlock,” Smith said. 

Smith argued that forcing the jurors into making a decision could pressure them into making a coerced decision, and not being completely fair to the ethics of the trial. 

“The judge was right to end it when she did, that was a reasonable call,” Smith said. 

The panel questioned both sides about how a judge should go about before declaring a mistrial. 

Judge Morse asked if the trial judge’s experience with observing the full trial should factor into the decision. “The trial judge sat through the entire proceeding, shouldn’t that context matter?” Morse said. 

The court took the case under advisement and did not release an immediate ruling. If the panel sides with Medina, he will be a free man. If the panel sides with the prosecution, he will be facing a retrial. 

Tags: Double Jeopardy, Manifest necessity, Child abuse, Arizona Supreme Court, Luis Medina

Related Content

Mayes, Meta, lawsuit, social media

Arizona Supreme Court grants extension in fake electors case

Attorney General Kris Mayes has been given more time to decide what she intends to do next in the currently st[...]

October 21, 2025

AZ GOP seek to void law allowing people who have never lived in AZ to vote in local elections

Key Points: Uniform Overseas Citizen Absentee Voting Act, allows Arizona residents who are out of the c[...]

October 20, 2025

Justices uphold independent process for creating EPM

Key Points:  Arizona Supreme Court rules EPM exempt from APA  Ruling leaves the current EPM pr[...]

October 20, 2025

Arizona executes second death row inmate this year

Key Points:  Department of Corrections executed death row inmate Richard Djerf  Medical team r[...]

October 17, 2025

Court reviews county authority to sue public record requestors

Key Points:  Santa Cruz County sought clarity on releasing election and voting tally data Count[...]

October 17, 2025

Immigration enforcement continues despite government shutdown

Key Points: Federal agents and military personnel are considered essential personnel CBP website[...]

October 17, 2025

Subscribe

Get our free e-alerts & breaking news notifications!

Recent News

You don't have credit card details available. You will be redirected to update payment method page. Click OK to continue.