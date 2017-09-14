Gov. Ducey: State ready to woo Amazon to land its second headquarters

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said the state will try to woo Amazon to bring its second headquarters here.

“Of course we want to compete,” Ducey said Sept. 14 after a meeting of the Arizona Commerce Authority, the state agency tasked with recruiting businesses to the state.

The Seattle-based web giant announced plans to build a second headquarters last week. The company said it would prefer a metropolitan area with more than one million people, a stable business environment and a strong talent pool. Amazon also said it expects incentives from wherever it chooses to build the headquarters.

Yesterday, Tucson-area business leaders sent Amazon founder Jeff Bezos a 21-foot saguaro cactus in an attempt to win the company’s favor.

But while Ducey said Arizona intends to compete for Amazon’s business, he quickly tempered expectations of landing the huge project.

“It’s not just the biggest, most successful companies in the world, it’s also the small business entrepreneurs that are out there in these different parts of the country that would like to move here for our quality of life, for economic opportunity, for our affordability,” Ducey said.

Still, Ducey said the state will put its “best foot forward” in the Amazon recruiting process.

“We know this will be a competitive situation, so anything we do, we want to make sure it’s good for the state and good for the citizens of the state,” he said. “I think that’s the proper way to have these negotiations.”