Some Arizona lawmakers’ computers may have malware

Arizona officials say lawmakers don’t appear to have been hacked after some legislators saw message prompts in Russian.

State computer experts believe a handful of individual computers used by lawmakers may have been infected with malware, but they did not detect a system-wide breach.

The state shut down external access to its human resources system over the weekend after an email that asked lawmakers and staff to reset their passwords. Those who clicked on the link saw a screen with Russian writing pop up.

Chief Information Security Officer Mike Lettman says those who clicked on the link may have compromised their information and infected their computers.

The Department of Administration believes the issue was isolated to about 100 people. The department said Monday that the email doesn’t appear to be a phishing attack.