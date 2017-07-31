Gov. Ducey in Washington for meetings on health care

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is in Washington to confer with Trump administration officials and other governors on a repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

Ducey spokesman Patrick Ptak said Monday that the Republican governor flew to the nation’s capital on Sunday.

The trip comes just days after a measure repealing parts of former President Barack Obama’s health care law failed in the U.S. Senate.

Republican Arizona Sen. John McCain cast the deciding vote against the measure that would have eliminated the mandate for individuals to buy insurance and suspended a requirement for businesses to provide employee insurance. After Friday’s vote, McCain called for the Senate to work with both parties on a new proposal.

The White House is insisting that the Senate resume efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act.