Housing solutions require local and state partnerships

Housing affordability isn’t a Phoenix problem, a Tucson problem or a Flagstaff problem — it’s an Arizona problem. The solution isn’t found in any single policy or political party — it requires unprecedented collaboration between local municipalities, regional partners and state leadership.

As Phoenix vice mayor, I’ve spent the past year developing a comprehensive Housing Solutions Plan that demonstrates how strategic coordination can reduce red tape and increase housing options for all income levels. My 31-point framework offers a roadmap not just for Phoenix, but for communities throughout Arizona dealing with similar challenges.

Local innovation, regional efficiency

Phoenix must lead by example. That means accelerating housing production, preserving the homes we already have, increasing the number of units affordable to working families, and diversifying housing types to meet the needs of all income levels. My plan streamlines development through expedited permitting for small-scale projects and calls for a fee reduction or waiver program for projects that meet affordability requirements, making it easier for developers to build more housing options for low-income households.

I’m also advocating for an alternate means and materials commission, made up of city staff, builders, engineers and sustainability experts to regularly review and recommend alternative construction materials and methods. It worked in Portland, where the city approved a cross-laminated timber for a 12-story mixed-use building, allowing more mass timber buildings in the region. Phoenix can set up its own process to vet and approve materials without compromising safety, while helping builders save time and money, giving the city more tools to meet housing and sustainability goals, and making it easier to adapt to changing supply and construction needs.

Regionally, we should have a dedicated Housing Committee with the Maricopa Association of Governments (MAG) to coordinate strategies across the region. Housing challenges don’t stop at city boundaries and neither should solutions. That’s why my plan includes developing a shared set of building plans for common housing types that can be used across the region. Builders and homeowners can select from pre-reviewed and pre-approved designs to reduce permitting time and design costs. We should also create standardized development processes across municipalities to avoid unnecessary differences that stall projects and increase costs, especially for small-scale infill development.

State leadership

In Phoenix, we banned source-of-income discrimination to protect vulnerable residents. It’s time for Arizona to do the same. State leaders should also require all cities and towns to provide a basic level of service to support unhoused people and prevent homelessness. Such a law would create a more balanced system, help people stay closer to where they live, and ensure support is available no matter where someone falls into crisis.

Arizona’s eight-year statute of claim for construction defects is one of several factors making it harder to build townhomes, condos and other “missing middle” options. With an extended liability window, developers face substantially higher insurance premiums and a greater risk of lawsuits, even years after construction is complete, which discourages investment in smaller-scale, affordable housing that Arizona badly needs. State lawmakers should lower its statute of repose, as Nevada did, which led to a 15% increase in building permits for shared-wall housing.

Shared responsibility

Stable housing provides the foundation for community well-being. A home can be a key to building financial wealth, opening the door for generations to come. Emotionally, it brings a sense of pride and belonging. Mentally and physically, it provides consistency that residents need to attend school, go to work and plan their futures. Whether rented or owned, a reliable place to call home empowers people to grow, dream and thrive — and when individuals thrive, so do businesses, cities and our state.

With coordinated effort across all levels of government, Arizona can ensure that everyone, regardless of income levels, has the opportunity to build their future here.

Phoenix Vice Mayor Ann O’Brien chairs the city’s Economic Development Subcommittee.