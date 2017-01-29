Hundreds gather at Phoenix airport to protest Trumpl ban

Several hundred people gathered at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport to protest President Donald Trump’s executive order banning refugees from certain Muslim countries from entering the United States.

Among the protesters Sunday was Arizona Congressman Ruben Gallego.

The crowd outside Terminal 4 included church groups, families of diverse ethnic backgrounds, Hispanic and Muslim community activists, as well as immigration attorneys.

Trump signed the executive order Friday barring entry into the U.S. for 120 days by refugees from Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Yemen and Sudan, and indefinitely from Syria.

A U.S. District Court judge in New York issued a stay Saturday night in response to a motion filed by the American Civil Liberties Union.

Neither immigration attorneys at the protest nor Sky Harbor officials were aware of any Muslim travelers stopped in Phoenix.