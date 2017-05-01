Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Lawmakers, governor move closer to a budget deal, including university bonding
Lawmakers strove to set a budget in motion on Monday night, but fell short of introducing bills as staff worked feverishly to put in writing a $9.6 billion spending plan late into the evening. The Republican leadership in the House and Senate adjourned for the day shortly after 7 p.m. following an afternoon of behind-closed-door briefings, ...