Former Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick mulls another run for Congress

Former U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick is considering a possible run next year for Arizona’s 2nd Congressional District.

The Arizona Daily Star reports that Kirkpatrick recently moved to Tucson and said she will form an exploratory committee ahead of a run for the Democratic nomination next year.

The Democrat previously served three terms in Congress. She was replaced in the 1st Congressional District, which covers several counties spanning from Oro Valley to Flagstaff, by Democrat Tom O’Halleran. She unsuccessfully challenged John McCain last year for a U.S. Senate race.

The Democratic winner of the 2nd Congressional District race will face Republican U.S. Rep. Martha McSally, who is in her second term.

The district is expected to draw the national political spotlight in the 2018 midterms since the election will likely be a close race that both national parties think they can win.

Kirkpatrick said she wanted to tour the entire district, which includes all of Cochise County and a portion of Tucson and Pima County to get a better understanding of what residents want from their congressional representation.

Kirkpatrick isn’t a stranger to Tucson. She got her law degree at the University of Arizona and worked in the Pima County Attorney’s Office.

If Kirkpatrick opts to get in the race, she faces a crowded primary field. A total of nine Democrats have either announced they are running or are testing the waters for a primary run.

Former Congressman Ron Barber has been urging Democrats to help him draft Kirkpatrick to challenge McSally.

In an email in May, Barber called Kirkpatrick “the right person for the job” of defeating McSally.

Barber said it will take someone with courage to beat the incumbent, a trait he said Kirkpatrick demonstrated by her support for the Affordable Care Act.

He added that many Democrats lacked the courage to the do the same (34 of the 253 Democrats in the US House voted against the ACA in 2010).

“She voted for healthcare for Arizona families, even though it cost her her job,” Barber wrote.

Barber also played up Kirkpatrick’s Tucson roots.

“Ann has been part of the Tucson community for decades. She started her family here, and her children and grandchildren live here in Tucson,” Barber said.