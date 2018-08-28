Forese falls behind in GOP Corp Comm primary

Tom Forese may be out at the Arizona Corporation Commission after running an uninspiring campaign that publicly cost him a partnership with his fellow incumbent.

Meanwhile, early voting returns suggest Justin Olson will keep his seat. The commissioner had been running on a slate with Forese, who is currently the chairman of the commission, and dodged rumors of their split for weeks.

But the rift became public when Olson criticized Forese’s record during a debate hosted by The Arizona Republic, which Forese did not attend.

Now, Olson is leading the Republican pack for his chance at re-election in the Nov. 6 General Election, and Rodney Glassman may claim the second nomination. The two have pulled ahead of Forese and Republicans Jim O’Connor and Eric Sloan.

Olson and Glassman will almost certainly face off against Democrat Sandra Kennedy, who has easily pulled ahead in the Democratic primary. But Democrats Bill Mundell and Kiana Maria Sears are less than 1 percent point apart from each other in early voting returns, making the second Democratic nomination too close to call at this point. Kennedy and Mundell, both former commissioners, ran as a team on the promise of restoring public trust in the body responsible for regulating public utilities.

Whichever two candidates ultimately win in November, the election means a shakeup at the commission that could hold serious consequences for the state’s largest utility, Arizona Public Service.

The company spending practices in previous elections cast a shadow on the commission and its members, Forese perhaps most notably among them. Now, the commission may soon revisit retail electric competition rules, threatening APS’s position as a regulated monopoly.

Arizona Corporation Commission By The Numbers

Early votes

Republican

Tom Forese 16 percent

Justin Olson 25 percent

Rodney Glassman 23 percent

Jim O’Connor 21.5 percent

Eric Sloan 15.5 percent

Democrat

Sandra Kennedy 45.2 percent

Bill Mundell 27.3 percent

Kiana Maria Sears 27.5 percent