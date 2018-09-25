Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / courts / Supreme Court to hear case on levy to fund stadiums, sports complexes (access required)

Supreme Court to hear case on levy to fund stadiums, sports complexes (access required)

By: Paulina Pineda September 25, 2018

The Arizona Supreme Court has agreed to weigh in on whether revenue generated through car rental fees can be used for sports complexes rather than just road construction and maintenance.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Voters wait in line at dawn to cast their ballot in Arizona's presidential primary election, Tuesday, March 22, 2016, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Audit: election mishaps due to faulty equipment, no backup plan

Malfunctioning voting equipment and the lack of a back-up plan led to 62 polling locations opening late for the Aug. 28 primary election, the Maricopa County auditors concluded.