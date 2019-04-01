Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Lawmakers push to improve state of Arizona health care (access required)

Lawmakers push to improve state of Arizona health care (access required)

By: Holly Bernstein April 1, 2019

Health care is a pet issue of several Arizona lawmakers, either because of their profession, committee assignment or a simple interest in the matter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

classroom-620

Democrats kill bill to fund school supplies (access required)

Democrats and the Arizona Education Association said the proposal, which would have given each teacher in the state $200 to spend on school supplies, was not enough money and not a permanent solution to the state’s funding crisis.