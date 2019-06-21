Quantcast
Lawmakers weigh in on disputes, divisiveness of session (access required)

By: Katie Campbell June 21, 2019

The state House of Representatives is notoriously cantankerous, but this legislative session was more confrontational than anyone remembers. Some felt it more than others, but the consensus is the 2019 legislative session was different.

