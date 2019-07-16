‘Sanctuary city’ effort approved for Tucson November ballot

Election officials have verified thousands of signatures to place an initiative on the ballot to make Tucson the state’s first “sanctuary city.”

The Pima County Recorder’s office Monday certified more than 12,400 signatures, about 3,100 more than the minimum requirement needed to qualify for the November election.

The Pima County Republican Party says it plans to challenge the validity of the submitted signatures. The party has yet to file a lawsuit.

The initiative aims to add protections for people living in the U.S. illegally, including preventing Tucson police from asking about immigration status and prohibiting certain cooperation between city and federal agencies.