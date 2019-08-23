Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Board recommends mercy for ex-agency boss, man convicted of murder (access required)

Board recommends mercy for ex-agency boss, man convicted of murder (access required)

By: Gary Grado August 23, 2019

The Arizona Board of Executive Clemency has recommended a reduced sentence for a man serving a life sentence for a 1969 murder and pardons for a former state agency head convicted of a procurement violation and a man who was part of an armed robbery almost 20 years ago.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Former Arizona Corporation Commissioner Gary Pierce, with bottle, and wife Sherry Pierce, both of whom stand accused in a bribery scheme, leave U.S. District Court in Phoenix after their arraignment on June 7, 2017.

Gary Pierce indictment arises from larger FBI investigation (access required)

Defense attorneys for Pierce and his wife, Sherry, filed a motion saying the government wants the court to order that FBI reports, transcripts and recordings of witness interviews, and financial records and tax records of third parties be protected from the eyes of the public.