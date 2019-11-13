Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / courts / Indicted assessor Paul Petersen gets chance to challenge suspension (access required)

Indicted assessor Paul Petersen gets chance to challenge suspension (access required)

By: Dillon Rosenblatt November 13, 2019

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously today to give indicted County Assessor Paul Petersen a chance to challenge his suspension and opened the door for the county attorney to investigate him.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

medical-marijuana-620

Medical marijuana cards to become digital next month

Starting in December all Arizona-issued medical marijuana cards will be digital.