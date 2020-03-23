Quantcast
GOP lawmaker on quest to legalize needle exchanges

By: Piper Hansen Arizona Capitol Times March 23, 2020

Despite unsuccessful repeated efforts to get a law passed that would decriminalize a needle exchange program in the state, Rep. Tony Rivero, R-Peoria, proposed, for the third time, legislation addressing Arizona’s injection drug and blood-borne disease epidemics.

