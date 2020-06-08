Hobbs pushes for relocation of confederate monument

After repeated calls to remove the confederate monument at Wesley Bolin Plaza (near the Arizona Capitol) have fallen short, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has a new plan — relocate it to the Capitol Museum.

Hobbs wrote a letter to Andy Tobin, Department of Administration director, requesting the monument be placed in the Capitol Museum, which she oversees. She cited Tobin’s power under state statute to “relocate” monuments.

Hobbs wrote that removing it “isn’t a choice to erase our history, it’s a choice to embrace our future.”

A spokeswoman for the Department of Administration said the office will look into the issue, but would not specify whether the monument will be relocated.

“We received the letter from the Secretary of State. We respect her position as an elected official and her position on this issue. We will look into the issue and follow up accordingly,” Megan Rose said in a statement.

Hobbs also wrote that the monument is undeserving “to sit among the honorable individuals and causes that are recognized in the Plaza.”

“We won’t heal the divisions in our country by honoring those who would divide us,” she wrote.

Ducey’s spokesman said the governor’s office will work with Tobin’s department, but wouldn’t commit to relocating the monument.

“We want to have a full understanding about it,” spokesman Patrick Ptak said. “There’s a reason that the Secretary wrote this to the Department of Administration … and we are going to coordinate with them on the next steps.”

The issue of monuments and the Confederacy has taken on new life in the wake of the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, an incident that was captured on video.

That has energized nationwide protests and resulted this past week in Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam saying he intends to remove a statute honoring Confederate General Robert E. Lee from Monument Avenue in Richmond.

“It was wrong then, and it’s wrong now,” Northam said. “So we’re taking it down.”

This is far from the first time someone has requested to have the Arizona monument removed. Most notably, Rep. Reginald Bolding, D-Laveen, called on Gov. Doug Ducey in 2015 and again in 2017 to have it taken down, though Ducey cannot make that decision alone.

The plaza is overseen by the Legislative Governmental Mall Commission, which appears to be why Hobbs went to Tobin rather than the governor.

After the 2017 protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, several states attempted to remove confederate statues, including Arizona, but this one still remains upright.

Bolding, who is one of only three African American members of the Arizona Legislature, said in 2017 he thought Ducey was just offering “lip service” to the black community.

Someone even dressed it up as a “participation award” with a banner that read “you lost, get over it.”

Arizona still has several other confederate monuments throughout the state as well.

What’s interesting is Arizona doesn’t have close ties to the Confederacy much at all, and the monuments were not given to the state until several years after the Civil War ended. The monument sitting at Wesley Bolin Plaza was not erected until 1962, according to Hobbs’ letter.

The Phoenix New Times detailed Arizona’s history behind the monuments in a 2017 article, where it was reported the first monument in the state came in 1943 and the most recent in 2010.

Capitol Media Services contributed to this story.