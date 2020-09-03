Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Night clubs, bars in state’s sights as businesses reopen (access required)

Night clubs, bars in state’s sights as businesses reopen (access required)

By: Dillon Rosenblatt September 3, 2020

Two state agencies are scouting Old Town Scottsdale and Mill Avenue in Tempe for businesses that violate restrictions enacted to prevent further COVID-19 spread.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Deposit Photo

IRC chair – the state’s most important political figure (access required)

An aide to Gov. Doug Ducey, a former top attorney for the state’s largest utility company and a former attorney at the Goldwater Institute are among 39 applicants for the chair of the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission.